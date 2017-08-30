RCI: Ex-BNM deputy governor says didn’t discuss forex losses with Dr M, only Anwar

Former BNM deputy governor Tan Sri Lin See Yan told the RCI’s hearing on the BNM losses today that he was never requested to discuss the matter with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) deputy governor Tan Sri Lin See Yan testified that he only spoke with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim about the central bank's currency trading losses from the 1990s, and not the prime minister then.

He also told the Royal Commission of Inquiry's (RCI) hearing on the BNM losses today that he was never requested to discuss the matter with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Lin said that Anwar, who was then Dr Mahathir's deputy as well as finance minister, was “most unhappy” when informed about the losses allegedly incurred and had agreed that BNM should close any open positions to limit its exposure.

“I am not aware if anyone else informed the prime minister about the forex losses incurred by BNM,” he said.

MORE TO COME