RCI: Anwar insists Cabinet knew of forex losses

Anwar stressed that his referral to a final audited BNM report that only declared R 5.7 billion in forex losses in a Cabinet presentation was not equivalent to him concealing information from the Cabinet. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 ― Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today insisted that the Cabinet in 1993 were aware of the losses incurred by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) via foreign exchange trading.

His assertions come despite repeated claims by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan that the Cabinet was unaware of the matter.

In the RCI proceeding investigating the forex losses, Mohd Sidek repeatedly said that Anwar did not declare the actual losses of the forex trade to the Cabinet despite personally being informed of it.

But Anwar stressed that his referral to a final audited BNM report that only declared R 5.7 billion in forex losses in a Cabinet presentation was not equivalent to him concealing information from the Cabinet.

“I take issues with any cabinet minister who says they were not aware of the losses,” he said.

MORE TO COME