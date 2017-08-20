Rapid Rail CEO advises public to use Touch ‘n Go cards for LRT, MRT during SEA Games

Members of the public are advised to use Touch n' Go cards while travelling to SEA Games venues for a smoother journey. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Members of the public wishing to use the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rail Transit (MRT) and the Rapid KL to go to the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017) especially at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium are advised to use the cashless mode.

Rapid Rail chief executive officer Datuk Zohari Sulaiman said in a statement today that they could use the MyRapid Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card or any TnG which had sufficient value to ensure a smooth journey.

According to Zohari, the use of the LRT, MRT and monorail services was also to benefit from the 50 per cent discount offered to all users until the end of the month.

“In case it is necessary to give the token, they are suggested to purchase two separate tokens for the return trip so that they need not queue up at the ticket purchasing machine when wishing to return home,” he said.

According to Zohari, a total of 45,368 passengers used the TnG card and token through the LRT automatic doors to go to the Bukit Jalil Stadium LRT station yesterday to watch the KL2017 SEA Games official opening ceremony by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

He said the figure did not include the 7,198 volunteers and officials who were allowed to use the LRT services free of charge.

RapidKL, which provides the LRT, MRT and monorail services as well as the shuttle bus service, is the official transport provider for KL2017. — Bernama