Rapid development among causes of flash floods in Sabah

A lorry passes through flood waters along the Penampang Minintod road to Inanam, Sabah, August 15, 2017. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Aug 18 ― The rapid development in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan over the last 20 years is among factors contributing to flash floods , apart from being in the low-lying areas, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Yahya Hussin.

He said some of the areas were originally swamp land, and the existing drainage system was designed and built over 20 years ago based on the rainwater drainage requirements at that time.

“The soil at some development sites have also sunk, and this also affects the drainage system, making it no longer functional as it was designed to,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

However, Yahya said the constant and unusual amount of rainfall which aggravated the flood situation.

“Other factors, such as the people’s attitude , like throwing rubbish anywhere they like, also contributed to the occurrence of flash floods, as the rubbish blocked the flow of water in the drains,” he said.

To minimise the impact of floods in the state, he said the Sabah government, through the State Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), would implement several measures, particularly in Kota Kinabalu and the nearby areas.

They include implementation of the Lido Flood Mitigation Project (FMP) reduce the impact of floods in Lido, Kepayan and Kampung Sodomon, here.

“A total of RM76 million has been approved for the project, “ he said.

Yahya, who is also the State Agriculture and Food Industry Minister said the Sungai Manggatal FMP would also be implemented to address the flood problems, especially in Pekan Manggatal, Kampung Rampayan and SK Darau, Menggatal. ― Bernama