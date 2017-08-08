Rape is still wrong, Putrajaya says after minister’s remark on child victim

Convicted child rapist Riduan Masmud (right), who has four children between two and 17 at the time of the offence, married the girl in May 2013 and was charged with bribery after he paid the girl’s father RM10,000 to withdraw the police report against him. — Picture by Julia ChanKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development insisted today that rape is still wrong, after public furore over its minister’s remark on a rape victim who was made to marry her rapist when she was 12.

The ministry also insisted that it does not endorse child marriage, after it was revealed that the victim, now 16, has refused to go to school and expressed her intention of working in the near future.

“The ministry would like to stress that marrying rape victims will not protect offenders from being punished for the rape offence,” it said in a statement.

“The punishment against the offender in that case clearly shows that the current legal system is robust in protecting victims of crimes, especially in this case which involved children.”

The ministry said child marriage presents physical and mental challenges and pressures in a child’s health, education and financial status.

Despite that, the ministry said it accepted the couple and family’s decision to get married, pointing that there are provisions allowing Muslims below the age of 16 to wed.

Yesterday, minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said in a parliamentary reply that the victim is now living happily with her parents in Kota Kinabalu, after her convicted rapist husband, Riduan Masmud, is currently serving a 12-year jail term.

Riduan Masmud was charged with raping the girl in a vehicle near Kionsom Waterfall on February 18, 2013.

Riduan, who has four children between two and 17 at the time of the offence, married the girl in May 2013 and was charged with bribery after he paid the girl’s father RM10,000 to withdraw the police report against him.