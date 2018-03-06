Raja of Perlis reminds department heads to stay clear of corruption

Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (centre) and Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (3rd right, front) pose with the heads of department at Istana Arau, Perlis March 6, 2018. — Bernama picARAU, March 6 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail today reminded civil servants, especially heads of departments, to stay clear of corruption and drugs, likening them to a form of cancerous disease.

He said those who could not control their desires would always remain discontented with whatever they had.

“You should be far-sighted, and never err and make a hasty decision,” he said during a ceremony to introduce 13 new heads of government departments in Perlis at Istana Arau here, today.

The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail was also present.

State Secretary Datuk Dr Syed Omar Syarifuddin Syed Ihsan accompanied the Perlis Ruler and Raja Muda.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said heads of departments should always interact and share information with each other, in particular, matters which affect the development of the state.

“It’s not hard to know each other, because Perlis is small, it’s easy to meet,” he said, reminding the heads of departments to always respect their employees and not to misuse their positions for self-interest.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin also advised the heads of departments to monitor their staff ahead of the coming General Election, and not to make viral unconfirmed facts. — Bernama