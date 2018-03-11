Rabies outbreak in Sarawak under control, says Uggah

Datuk Seri Douglas Uggah Embas said the rabies outbreak in Sarawak is under control. — Bernama picMIRI, March 11 — The rabies outbreak in Sarawak is under control with no new areas reported to have been affected by the disease, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said so far, Julau in Sarikei which was the last area declared as rabies-infected showed a positive sign and the disease had not spread to new areas following a mass vaccination programme conducted in the state beginning February.

“So far, we have spent RM10.5 million for the operating cost as well as vaccination for animals and humans,” Uggah who is Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman told reporters here today.

He also assured that the supply of rabies vaccine for animals and humans was sufficient in the state.

A total of 30 areas in Sarawak including in Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman and Sarikei have been declared as rabies-infected since it first started on April 1, 2017 with 10,000 dog bite cases reported.

Uggah said the state government was mulling over the possibility of implementing the vaccination programme for animals every year to ensure the rabies outbreak did not recur in Sarawak.

“We have yet to make a decision on the matter (vaccination every year) as it involves a number of issues including local authorities by-laws on animal vaccination,” he added. — Bernama