Malaysia

Quick action by Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Dept saves RM66m worth of properties

Thursday September 28, 2017
09:58 AM GMT+8

LAHAD DATU, Sept 28 — Prompt action in response to 181 distress calls in the first nine months of this year enabled the Fire and Rescue Department here to save RM66,364,628 worth of property.

Fire and Rescue Station chief Apandi Mahmood said estimated losses involving fires in the same period were RM1,206,883.

In the course of the operations, five victims were rescued, 10 sustained injuries and 14 others perished, he said in a statement here today.

He said there were two crank calls during the period. — Bernama

