PWD refutes news report, says untrue bribery common to secure projects

The report quoted an unnamed contractor as saying that 'incentives' were usually given in installments to a top official, in some cases, the secretary-general of the ministry involved, and that the sum would be divided among those below the official. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The Public Works Department Malaysia today refuted a news report claiming that bribery and corruption had become an "unwritten rule" in the construction industry to secure projects, saying that stringent rules were in place to ensure that everything was above board.

In a statement, PWD pointed out that interim payments in projects were made in accordance to the terms of a particular contract and made to ensure the smooth running of a project.

"There is no reason for any contractor to offer bribes for timely payment. In fact if the contractor is dissatisfied there is always recourse for the contractor to go for Adjudication under the Construction Industry Payment and Adjudication Act 2012 for a speedy resolution," the statement read.

PWD was responding to a New Straits Times (NST) report which claimed that bribery and corruption have long existed in the construction industry, where it has become an “unwritten rule” to offer under-the-table money to secure projects.

The report published yesterday quoted an unnamed contractor as saying that “incentives” were usually given in installments to a top official, in some cases, the secretary-general of the ministry involved, and that the sum would be divided among those below the official.

"Regarding the claim that 'incentives' were usually given in installments to a top official, and in some cases, the secretary-general of the ministry involved, we wish to clarify that, once a Contract has been formed between the contractor and the government, for JKR Projects; the management of the Contract is passed down fully to JKR.

"All project decisions are henceforth made professionally by JKR conforming to the Contract. Hence the statement implicating the Secretary-general does not have any basis at all," PWD explained.

It added that all site management and contractual decisions were made professionally based on the terms of a contract, and that there is no basis or need for the contractor to offer bribes.