Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Putrajaya seeks to dismiss suit to deport Indian preacher Zakir Naik

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Thursday September 7, 2017
12:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Donald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee todayDonald Trump Jr to testify privately to US Senate committee today

The Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problemsThe Edit: How lack of sleep could contribute to mental health problems

Del Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US OpenDel Potro upsets five-champion Federer at US Open

The Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soulThe Edit: This soup kitchen is perfect for the urban soul

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Several civil activists seeking to deport Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSeveral civil activists seeking to deport Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The federal government has applied to strike out a lawsuit by several activists seeking to compel it to deport Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

Lawyer S. Karthigesan said the application was only filed yesterday, ahead of the scheduled hearing today for the case brought by 19 civil activists.

“So, on that basis, the judge had actually taken into account all objections that has been made by the plaintiffs as well, and fixed this matter for hearing on September 20, whereby the application to strike out and also the plaintiffs’ case will be heard together,” Kathigesan told reporters at a press conference in the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here.

MORE TO COME 

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline