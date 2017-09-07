Putrajaya seeks to dismiss suit to deport Indian preacher Zakir Naik

Several civil activists seeking to deport Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The federal government has applied to strike out a lawsuit by several activists seeking to compel it to deport Indian preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

Lawyer S. Karthigesan said the application was only filed yesterday, ahead of the scheduled hearing today for the case brought by 19 civil activists.

“So, on that basis, the judge had actually taken into account all objections that has been made by the plaintiffs as well, and fixed this matter for hearing on September 20, whereby the application to strike out and also the plaintiffs’ case will be heard together,” Kathigesan told reporters at a press conference in the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here.

MORE TO COME