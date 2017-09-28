Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Rain

Putrajaya says Uber did not donate money to Magic

Thursday September 28, 2017
Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah today cleared Uber of any conflicts of interest involving Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (Magic). — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTreasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah today cleared Uber of any conflicts of interest involving Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (Magic). — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah has cleared Uber of any conflicts of interest involving Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (Magic) today.

Malaysiakini reported that Mohd Irwan told the media that the e-hailing company did not donate any sums of money in exchange for the US$30 million (RM126.9 million) investment by the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP).

Irwan, who heads both Magic and KWAP, reportedly said: “It’s not true at all. No, nothing. No conflict of interest.”

On Wednesday last week, Bloomberg reported that Uber’s company lawyers were looking into suspicious financial activities in five Asian countries: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea.

Pertaining to Malaysia, the lawyers reviewed the company’s financial deals and transactions allegedly tied to the Malaysian government which could have influenced lawmakers’ decisions.

Part of their investigation involved a possible donation of tens of thousands of dollars to Magic in August 2016 while receiving a US$30 million investment from KWAP.

However, KWAP has stated that its investments in Uber followed through the proper processes and procedures. Magic has also denied any involvement. 

