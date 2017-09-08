Putrajaya blocks online gaming store amid god-fighting game controversy

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said the government has blocked access to online gaming store Steam that sells ‘Fight of Gods’. — Screenshot taken from ‘Fight of Gods’KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The government has blocked access to online gaming store Steam that sells a fighting game featuring Jesus Christ and Buddha as characters.

The block of the entire store came after Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak reportedly said yesterday that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would ask the platform provider for the Fight of Gods video game to disable downloads for Malaysians within 24 hours.

“Your prayers have been answered! For the first time ever, gods, holy spirits and mythological characters from around the globe and throughout history will clash in an explosive 2D fighter where the entire world is at stake!” reads the description of the Fight of Gods game.

According to the description, the combat game also features biblical prophet Moses, king of the ancient Greek gods Zeus, and Norse chief god Odin.

The game, sold for RM11.40 on Steam, was made by Taiwan developer Digital Crafter. User reviews of Fight of Gods were overall “very positive’.

Local paper theSundaily reported yesterday Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin and Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) deputy president Datuk R.S. Mohan Shan as saying that the game should be banned.

Though the controversial game features holy figures from Christianity and Buddhism, it does not include a Muslim character or deity.

“Fight of Gods will never include depictions from Islam,” lead producer Ken Wei told UK paper Daily Mail. “Our intention has always been to keep offence to a minimum, as this is supposed to be entertainment after all.

“While some may take offense at the inclusion of Jesus or Buddha, for example, we feel those faiths to be perhaps more tolerant of popular culture depictions of their respective religions.”

He also reportedly said the game featured no blood or death to keep the combats “within the context of a sporting battle”.

