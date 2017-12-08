Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Puteri Umno lodges report over ‘khalwat’ claim, says party’s image tarnished

Friday December 8, 2017
03:15 PM GMT+8

Haryaty said Puteri Umno would not hesitate to take legal action against the former member for making such an accusation. — Bernama picHaryaty said Puteri Umno would not hesitate to take legal action against the former member for making such an accusation. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Puteri Umno has lodged police reports against a former member who had claimed that  ‘khalwat’ (close proximity) was a rampant occurrence during the annual Umno General Assembly.

Information chief Haryaty Hamdzah said the reports were lodged at the Dang Wangi police station today over the claim which was posted on an Opposition’s news portal.

“The statement is extreme, it tarnishes the party’s image and the people’s confidence in the party. It affects the image of young women, especially those in Puteri Umno,” she told reporters after lodging one of the reports.

The other report was lodged by Klang Puteri Umno leader Norhaslindawati Bujang.

Haryaty said Puteri Umno would not hesitate to take legal action against the former member for making such an accusation. — Bernama

