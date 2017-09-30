Puspakom given green light to appoint agents, says deputy transport minister

Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said his ministry has authorised Puspakom to appoint reputable private workshops to be its agents. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaJEMPOL, Sept 30 ― Puspakom has been given the green light to appoint reputable private workshops to be its agents, especially to cater to rural folks.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said his ministry has authorised this and that the matter should be realised in a month’s time.

“This will also give an opportunity to the selected workshops to expand their business. However, they must abide by the conditions set by Puspakom. This method is more cost effective as compared to setting up Puspakom branches,” he told reporters after attending a Road Transport Department community event here today.

Also present was the department’s director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Khalid.

Puspakom is a computerised vehicle inspection company authorised by the Transport Ministry to ensure vehicles are roadworthy. ― Bernama