Pujut rep sues Sarawak minister, publisher over bankrupt claim

Wong King Wei (left), with Dr TingTiong Choon (centre) and DAP’s secretary Alan Ling at a press conference.in Kuching, August 22, 2017. Wong says that as a result of the publication of the defamatory words, the plaintiff has suffered serious injury to his personal and professional reputation. — Picture by SulokTawieKUCHING, Aug 22 — Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon has filed a defamation lawsuit against Sarawak International Trade and E-Commerce Minister Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh and the publisher of a regional newspaper over allegations he was made a bankrupt in Australia.

Dr Ting, whom the High Court reinstated as lawmaker following his disqualification by the state assembly, claimed that the allegation was injurious to him and is seeking unspecified damages from the two.

He is also asking that the court restrain the respondents from repeating the statement.

The suit, e-filed by Messrs King Wei & Co Advocates on behalf of Dr Ting this afternoon, named Borneo Post Sdn Bhd, the publisher and printer of the Borneo Post, as the second respondent.

Speaking to reporters after filing the suit, lawyer Wong King Wei said the minister’s allegation was published on page 5 of the Borneo Post on May 16, 2017 under the heading “Chong diverting attention from the main issue”.

He said Wong made the allegation at a press conference that was also attended by Mambong state assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Engkilili assemblyman Johnical Rayong and reporters.

“As a result of the publication of the defamatory words, the plaintiff has suffered serious injury to his personal and professional reputation as a medical doctor and state assemblyman,” he said.

On May 12 this year, Dr Ting was stripped of his membership in the Sarawak state assembly.

However, the Kuching High Court on June 17 reinstated Dr Ting’s post as the Pujut assemblyman, saying that the Sarawak state assembly was not a competent forum to decide on its membership.