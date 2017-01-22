Public warned against using name of Yang di-Pertuan Agong, royalty organisation

The public has been warned not to use the name of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V (pic) or Pertubuhan Kerabat D’Raja Kelantan Al-Muhammad for personal interests. — Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 22 — Pertubuhan Kerabat D’Raja Kelantan Al-Muhammadi has issued a warning to all quarters not to use the name of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V or the organisation for personal interests.

Its president Tengku Abdul Halim Sultan Ibrahim said using fake name cards bearing the name of His Majesty and having royal symbols had been detected since 2012 but now appeared to have gained further traction since Sultan Muhammad V was installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Tengku Abdul Halim, who is also Tengku Laksamana Kelantan, said the organisation viewed the matter seriously as it did not want the image of His Highness and the organisation to be tarnished.

“His Majesty is very angry about this, stern action will be taken against the irresponsible parties,” he told a press conference at Istana Balai Besar here today.

Elaborating further, he said that based on information received by the organisation, the scam was being perpetrated by a syndicate led by locals (Kelantanese) and possibly with the collusion of members (of the organisation).

“They are using the cards throughout the country to cheat people, either by collecting donations or offering peerage titles from the Kelantan royalty for a sum of RM200,000,” he said.

He added that a police report was lodged on Jan 10 and that several suspects had been picked up to facilitate investigations.

He further stressed that the organisation had never issued membership cards to anyone, not even its members.

He advised the public to lodge police reports if they came across this scam. — Bernama