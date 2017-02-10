Public urged not to politicise pig bristle brush issues

Perlis Domestic Trade Ministry’s Assistant Chief of Enforcement, Ahmad Sabri Suri (right) leading an operation to confiscate pig bristles paintbrushes without proper labels, in Kangar, February 7, 2017. — Bernama picLARUT, Feb 10 — The Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumer Affairs Ministry has urged everyone to refrain from turning the pig bristle paintbrush issue into a major political issue.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said as a multiracial and multi-religious country, the issue should be dealt with carefully to avoid any problems and misunderstanding.

“The traders didn’t know as they were not informed that the paintbrushes were made from pig bristles,” he told reporters after officiating Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Ara PTA annual general meeting near Batu Kurau here today.

Yesterday, the ministry gave all traders one month to label animal-hair products, including pig bristle paintbrushes, on their shelves.

Hamzah also denied claims by certain parties that the ministry was not serious in addressing the issue over products made of animal parts.

Hamzah added that the ministry’s enforcement officers had been instructed to go to the ground to advise traders to label all products made from any parts of pigs or dogs, which were considered unclean in Islam.

He said during the one-month period traders would only be advised to comply with the regulation and no summonses would be issued.

“However, if the traders fail to do so after the one-month period, the ministry will not hesitate to initiate action against them under the Trade Descriptions (Goods Made from any part of Pig or Dog) Order 2013, which stipulates that such products must be labelled and placed separately to avoid confusion among Muslim consumers,” he added. — Bernama