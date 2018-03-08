PTPTN’s ‘job matching scheme’ to help graduates seek employment

Job Matching PTPTN was launched today by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as part of PTPTN's 20th anniversary celebration in Cyberjaya. — Reuters picPETALING JAYA, March 8 — Graduates who are National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers will now be able to look for jobs under a new collaboration between the student loan scheme and industry partners.

Dubbed as the Job Matching PTPTN, the programme was launched today by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as part of PTPTN’s 20th anniversary celebration in Cyberjaya.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh and Higher Education Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur.

The Job Matching scheme is a collaborative initiative between PTPTN and Prestariang Berhad to directly benefit PTPTN borrowers seeking jobs or greater opportunities to elevate their employment value.

Phase 1 of the collaboration will begin with Job Matching as the pilot programme targeted at up-skilling and re-skilling of current PTPTN borrowers.

The programme will introduce PTPTN borrowers to the job markets through a ‘Place &Train’ model which will include job matching to industry requirements through talent profiling and a series of soft skills and communications training.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the scheme would improve employment opportunities which would ultimately benefit both job-seekers and employers, who will have easy access to suitable candidates.

“Job Matching is the first of its kind where our existing borrowers will first be provided with a job that matches to industry requirements through a stringent talent profiling and thereafter training to enhance their potentials and employability.

“This will provide immediate job opportunities to seekers and vice versa, provide immediate suited talents to the employment market. This will set to increase employment rate and boost the country’s economy,” he added.

Also unveiled at the launch was EduCloud, a Single Services-Based Digital Platform to support Learning, Engagement and Innovation in Education in Malaysia and Asean.

Prestariang Group Chief Executive Officer Abu Hasan Ismail said its latest offering via cloud computing was introduced under the Group’s successful transformation into a pioneering Technology & Talent player.

“We are pleased that this is our first project with PTPTN and they have trusted us to lead this initiative. Prestariang will host Job Matching under our end-to-end student digital engagement platform, Educloud,” he said.