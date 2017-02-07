PTPTN targeting at least 100,000 new SSPN-i Plus accounts this year

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 7 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is targeting for at least 100,000 new National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN-i Plus) accounts with total deposits amounting to RM550 million this year.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the corporation would work towards a more structured and strategic campaign to achieve the target.

“This is our aim in making the scheme a top choice among Malaysians in an effort to reduce their debt while encouraging them to save for education expenses in future,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting SSPN-i and SSPN-i PLUS takaful protection benefits and death benefit to the beneficiary of the late Nasir Ali, 55, here, today.

The takaful and death benefits totalling RM519,345.51 were handed over to the deceased’s son, Mohammad Ilyas.

Shamsul Anuar said since its launch on June 8, 2015 until Dec 31, 2016, a total of 52,615 SSPN-i Plus accounts were opened, with RM15.8 million in deposits and RM2.3 billion in takaful protection benefits. — Bernama