PTPTN chairman says Opposition’s proposal to allow postponements unrealistic

Friday March 9, 2018
07:32 AM GMT+8

PTPTN chairman Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said based on current reality, the proposal which had already been studied by the fund was difficult to implement. — Bernama picPTPTN chairman Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said based on current reality, the proposal which had already been studied by the fund was difficult to implement. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has described the opposition’s proposal to allow postponements of repayment of PTPTN study loans as unrealistic.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said based on current reality, the proposal which had already been studied by the fund was difficult to implement.

“It’s more of a political gimmick ... the proposal is merely a populist move and does not guarantee the future of PTPTN. Previously they (the Opposition) wanted to abolish the PTPTN, this proposal is only to draw votes,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Media reports said that the Opposition pact’s proposal was applicable to all graduates earning less than RM4,000 a month, and would also abolish the practice of blacklisting borrowers.

Shamsul Anuar said the proposal would only see a spike in the number of defaulters if implemented.

PTPTN celebrated the 20th anniversary of its establishment yesterday. The celebration was officiated by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama

