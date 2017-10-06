PSC hike at KLIA2 could have negative effect, says AirAsia chairman

AirAsia Executive Chairman, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun (right), said a thorough study needed to be done before Mavcom imposed the PSC hike on international departures from KLIA2. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Asia’s biggest low-cost airline, AirAsia today said standardising the passenger service charge (PSC) between the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) may impact negatively on the tourism industry.

AirAsia Executive Chairman, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, said a thorough study needed to be done before the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) imposed the PSC hike on international departures from KLIA2.

“I don’t think it’s right to charge the people for the same kind of service that you have in KLIA and KLIA2.

“There is a bigger picture to it. By lowering or maintaining the PSC, you have a lot more people flying, you stimulate a lot more travels and that will have multiplier effects on the economy as a whole,” he said after launching the new look for AirAsia Travel 3Sixty magazine in celebration of its 10th anniversary, here today.

Mavcom in its earlier plan is looking at standardising the rates for both terminals and beginning January next year, the international PSCs at KLIA2 will be raised from RM50 to RM73, matching the rates for international departures at KLIA. However, it said recently the rate revision is still under review.

“We wish the government will look at it and reconsider the proposal being put up by Mavcom. I think enough study need to be done before the implementation.

“We really believe there is a big difference between KLIA and KLIA2. Go and get the honest opinion from the travelling public. If you put it at par in terms of PSC, it would have an impact on travel,” he added.

The revamp on AirAsia Travel 3Sixty magazine boasts a new logo, layout, content and overall branding, and the airline also unveiled its new Travel 3Sixty.com website as part of its digitalisation strategy. — Bernama