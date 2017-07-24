Proton-Geely partnership provides chance for local vendors to penetrate global market

Mustapa said the partnership would allow local car parts vendors to sell their products for Geely-manufactured vehicles, provided they met the stipulated quality and standards. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Proton Holdings Bhd’s strategic partnership with China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group would provide an opportunity for local car parts vendors to penetrate the global market, said Minister of International Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

“Geely had given Proton the assurance that in addition to supplying components to Proton, the vendors would also be able to supply parts for Volvo vehicles if their products meet international quality and standards. Towards this end, the Government would ensure there is a capacity-building programme for the vendors,” he said.

Mustapa said there were 240 local vendors who supplied car parts to Proton.

“They play an important role in the industry and must ensure their products meet international quality and standard,” he said at the Dewan Rakyat session here, today.

He said this in reply to Hee Loy Sian (PKR-Petaling Jaya Selatan), who asked if the government would guarantee local vendors would be protected under the partnership.

“If the local vendors can supply components of international quality and standard, they would not only have the opportunity to become Geely’s suppliers, other car manufacturers would also want components from them,” he said.

Mustapa said based on the 10-year business plan finalised by Proton and Geely, coupled with the extensive experience of the later, the government was optimistic Proton would be more competitive and its overall performance enhanced post-partnership.

“Geely is a renowned carmaker in China with annual sales hitting 1.2 million units. Its cars are sold in 23 countries as of 2016,” he said.

The company had also made a great success of reviving the Volvo marque, he said.

“The Government is confident Proton will have a brighter future by working with Geely,” he said. — Bernama