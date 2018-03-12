Prolonged misery for some Klang Valley residents as water supply disruptions continue

Several areas around the federal capital and Selangor are still experiencing water supply disruptions that started on March 6. — Picture by Shafwan ZaidonKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Several areas around the federal capital and Selangor are still experiencing water supply disruptions that started on March 6.

Although the Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) expected the water supply to be fully restored today, there were still disappointed residents as the water supply disruptions continued in their areas, affecting their daily activities.

Housewife Stephanie Lam, 33, from Puchong Perdana, Puchong, expressed her disappointment because as of midday, her home was still experiencing water disruptions.

“When I checked with Syabas, they promised the water supply would be restored by 8am but at midday there is still no water in my house.

“We have to get water supply from a relative’s house using large containers and transport them home for daily use,” she told Bernama.

Nurse Mohamad Aimirul Mohamad Noor, 28, from Wangsa Maju said even though the water supply has been restored at the area around his flat for the past two days, his unit still relied on the water supplied by the tanker.

“I live on the third floor and the water pressure is still low... as many residents started using the water as soon as the supply was restored at midnight on Saturday, causing the water pressure to be low and unstable,” he said.

Elsewhere, public relations officer Siti Amirah Ahmad, 26, from Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, said water supply in her house was restored since last night but the pressure was still low and inconsistent.

“The water pressure is still low and the water dirty, possibly due to the high consumption after the water supply was restored and sometimes, the flow halted altogether.

“Although many things have been delayed due to the water supply disruptions including housekeeping and washing clothes, we are grateful that it has been restored even in stages,” she said.

Syabas in a statement on Friday said now that the Selangor Water Treatment Plant (LRA) Phase 3 (SSP3) was fully operational, the water supply is expected to be restored in stages from yesterday but the process depends on the pressure on the distribution system, geographical location and customer premises altitude. — Bernama