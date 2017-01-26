Probe alleged threats against journos, media groups urge Kelantan Forestry

Combination photo shows the journalist and cameraman from a foreign news agency who were detained on suspicion of illegally entering Kelantan’s Permanent Forest Reserve in Gua Musang. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Siti KasimKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — A coalition of press groups has slammed the arrests of two journalists at a crackdown against an Orang Asli blockade in Kelantan this week, saying such heavy-handed act was highly unwarranted.

The groups also urged the Kelantan Forestry Department to investigate alleged threats made by its officers against freelance journalists Jules Ong and Chi Too.

“While we do not condone unlawful acts, we stress that heavy handed treatment of journalists as in the case of Ong and Chi Too is highly unwarranted, particularly as they were in the line of duty reporting on an issue of public interest.

“We also urge the Kelantan Forestry Department to investigate the incident involving its officers allegedly threatening Chi Too,” the groups said in a statement.

The statement was co-signed by the Institute of Journalists Malaysia (IoJ), Foreign Correspondents Club of Malaysia (FCCM), and Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm).

The groups said Ong and Chi Too both confirmed they were handcuffed during the arrest.

Chi Too also said that the officers claimed they had been tailed the duo for several days prior to the arrest, and had then warned him against acting like Bruno Manser — a Swiss environmental activist who had mysteriously disappeared in Sarawak in 2000.

“Public organisations and officials must be transparent and accountable for their actions, and should treat journalists with dignity and respect as deserving of any person,” the groups said.

Ong and Chi Too were engaged by Singapore broadcaster Channel News Asia to film a story on deforestation, before they were arrested in an early morning operation led by the Kelantan Forestry Department.

The department then claimed that the duo were picked up on suspicion of entering the forest reserve without authorisation under Section 47 (1) of the National Forestry Act 1984 (Amendment 1993).