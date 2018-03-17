Preventive laws powerful weapon to counter violent extremism, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysia’s preventive laws are a powerful and effective weapon in combating violent extremism and preventing possible incidents of violence. — Bernama picSYDNEY, March 17 — Malaysia’s preventive laws are a powerful and effective weapon in combating violent extremism and preventing possible incidents of violence, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

He said there was a need to have certain legislative powers such as laws that were formulated and implemented in Malaysia like the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma), Prevention of Crime Act (Poca), National Security Council (NSC) Act and so on.

“There is no meaning if we act after something has happened. This is the model we use in Malaysia and it is very effective,” he told Malaysian journalists here today.

He said even though there were police and security forces personnel working diligently in detecting and apprehending those who might commit acts of violence or resort to violent extremism, preventive laws were also needed.

“This is what we have proved... when there is a legal force that can be imposed on any individual who is likely to commit a crime involving violence, then that action is very effective. So far, thank God, no one has died in the incidents of violence in Malaysia. We as the government are committed to ensuring that this situation will continue,” he said. — Bernama