Prasarana announces extended public transport services for new year celebrations

Prasarana announces extended operational time for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), RapidKL bus and KL Monorail at selected stations in conjunction with the 2017 New Year celebrations. — Picture courtesy of MyRapidKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — In conjunction with the 2017 New Year celebrations, the operational time for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), RapidKL bus and KL Monorail at selected stations will be extended this Saturday.

Head of Communications and Strategic Marketing for the Prasarana Group, Lim Jin Aun said this was to meet the needs of people who wished to join in the festivities, besides avoiding traffic congestion in the nearby areas.

Services at the Masjid Jamek and KLCC LRT stations on the Kelana Jaya line as well as the Masjid Jamek LRT station on the Ampang and Sri Petaling lines will be extended to 2am.

As for the KL Monorail line, services at the Bukit Nanas station will be extended to 2am and at the Hang Tuah station to 12.30am.

“With regard to the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang line, the Mutiara, Damansara and Bandar Utama stations will stay open until 2am,” said Lim in a statement today.

He said the RapidKL bus service hours would be extended to 2.30am for certain routes. — Bernama