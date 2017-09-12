PR1MA planning new townships in Penang, Perak

Abdul Mutalib said the ongoing projects are subject to approval by the respective state governments. ― Malay Mail picPETALING JAYA, Sept 12 — Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) is planning to develop two new townships in Teluk Kumbar, Penang and Teluk Intan, Perak.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias said the ongoing projects, however, are subject to approval by the respective state governments.

“We will announce both projects to the public once we receive approval from the state (government),” he told a press conference here, today.

The township in Teluk Intan is a mixed development (commercial and residential) covering 142 acres while the township in Teluk Kumbar is another mixed development that covers 110.5 acres.

Earlier, Abdul Mutalib signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Malaysian Institute of Planners (MIP), represented by its president Ihsan Zainal Mokhtar, to kickstart the PR1MA-MIP Township Ideas Competition 2017/2018.

Themed ‘Youth in Community – Why I See’, the competition calls on youths, young graduates and new practicing planning firms to create a residential township that enhances community spirit in a well-planned, sustainable and resilient development with special focus on the roles of youth and needs in the community.

Abdul Mutalib said the creation of a harmonious and dynamic community living goes beyond the brick and mortar aspect of a property development.

“PR1MA believes that youths play an important role in the community. This competition would enable them to translate their aspirations into designs that not only reflect their needs and interests, but also their role in the community,” he said.

With more than RM100,000 cash prizes up for grabs, the competition is divided into four categories namely Neighbourhood Design Ideas for Undergraduate Students (planning, architecture and landscape); Township Design Ideas for MIP Young Graduates (planning); Green Township Design for MIP New Planning Firms (planning) and PR1MA Research Proposal, which is open to the public.

Registration for the competition will be opened until Oct 10. The date of submission for the fourth category is Nov 30, while the date for submission of the other three categories in Feb 5, 2018.

For further details on the competition, those interested may visit PR1MA’s website at https://www.pr1ma.my/. — Bernama