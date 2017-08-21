PPR residents not being evicted, Selangor government says

Selangor state executive councillor Datuk Iskandar Samad denied that PPR residents in Shah Alam were being evicted by the state as claimed. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The People’s Housing Scheme (PPR) residents in Shah Alam are not being evicted by the state as claimed by some of them, the Selangor state government said today.

Selangor state executive councillor Datuk Iskandar Samad, in a statement, criticised “false allegations” regarding the fate of the residents of the Kg Baru Hicom PPR in Shah Alam.

Instead, he said, some of them were served notices to vacate their homes due to their refusal to make payments on overdue rent and also refusal to restructure the loan with Selangor Housing and Property Sdn Bhd (PHSSB), which manages the flats.

“PHSSB had asked those who have overdue rent to come to their office on August 7 to reschedule the overdue rent in the form of instalment payments,” Iskandar said.

Out of 184 tenants who have overdue payments, 98 of them had showed up at PHSSB offices to restructure their payment, while 86 others have not.

“The notice to vacate was only given to the 86 tenants who are stubborn and have failed to go the management office, despite repeated reminders,” he said.

Iskandar stressed that PHSSB is not demanding for an immediate payment on the overdue rent but is offering methods to restructure the payment on a monthly basis.

He also criticised “certain parties” for “sensationalising” the issue to create a negative perception on the state government.