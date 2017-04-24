PPBM to probe claim leadership spot offered for RM250,000

Akhramsyah Sanusi speaks to Malay Mail Online in Kuala Lumpur on March 27, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May.KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will investigate the allegation that a division chief’s position in Johor was offered to an individual for RM250,000, a supreme council member said.

PPBM supreme council member Akhramsyah Sanusi said if it was true that such an offer was made as reported in local daily Sinar Harian, the party would see it as a significant breach of discipline.

“The party will investigate the matter and may choose to take legal recourse besides instituting disciplinary measures against any such breaches,” Akhramsyah told Malay Mail Online.

Sinar Harian reported today an anonymous source as claiming that other conditions for getting a PPBM division chief position in Johor included maintaining an office, providing monthly allowances to the committee, and hiring a secretary.

The paper also alleged that some PPBM division chiefs were bankrupt, while some others had criminal records.

According to Akhramsyah, senior office bearers like division chiefs must swear a religious oath and sign a statutory declaration that they are not insolvent or former convicts, among others.

“An SD (statutory declaration) was signed by all recipients of ‘watikah perlantikan’, hence, if any of our senior leaders signed the SD knowing of their inadequate financial and past criminal record, they would be subject to legal action.

“We will need to further investigate in this specific case before considering next steps,” Akhramsyah said.

The report came shortly after a founding member of PPBM, Kamarulzaman Habibur Rahman, announced last Wednesday that he was leaving the party headed by former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin because he has lost confidence in the leadership, accusing them of jostling for power.

Akhramsyah said the fledgling Opposition party was built not just from “sweat and tears’, but also from financial and resource contributions from ordinary members.

“All contributions, from the offices and vehicles, to the second-hand chairs and tables, are appreciated as sincere for the sake of the party’s struggle,” he said.

“I see claims of individuals peddling influence and positions in the party as being treacherous and most insulting to these members and first movers. We are a grassroots organisation built not just for the people, but by the people, in the truest spirit of democracy,” he added.