PPBM to be Pakatan’s spearhead in peninsula

Pakatan Harapan delegates at the party’s second convention in Shah Alam January 7, 2018. PPBM will contest the most federal seats in West Malaysia among Pakatan Harapan parties. ― Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriSHAH ALAM, Jan 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will contest the most federal seats in West Malaysia among Pakatan Harapan parties for the 14th general election, the coalition announced today.

The youngest and smallest party in the pact will get 52 seats, behind PKR that will fight for 51.

DAP, currently the best represented PH party in Parliament, will vie for 35 while Parti Amanah Negara will contest the remaining 27 seats of the 165 seats in peninsular Malaysia.

In an agreement and joint statement signed by all PH component leaders yesterday, the negotiations for the 165 parliamentary seats in Peninsular Malaysia was declared to be over.

PH secretariat chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said that this was earliest resolution to seat negotiations in the history of all federal opposition coalitions in Malaysia.

