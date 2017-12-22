PPBM man insists Dr M was popular with Malays

Barisan Nasional’s election victories under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad disproved allegations that he did not enjoy Malay support, said a PPBM leader. ― File picture by Saw Siow Feng PETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leader today rejected claims that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad never enjoyed strong Malay support, saying Barisan Nasional’s election victories during the latter’s time disproved such allegations.

PPBM supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff also noted that BN under Dr Mahathir had won enough seats to consistently have a parliamentary supermajority, which was no longer the case now.

“Tun Mahathir, he had five GEs, in all five GEs he had two-thirds majority, I think that speaks volume of his capabilities in running the nation and putting people together,” he told reporters here.

“As Datuk Seri (Mukhriz) said, results speaks volume for itself. Tun Mahathir has delivered five elections with two-thirds majority, I think that itself is enough to showcase the person and the leadership that he had at that time,” he stressed.

He also said the claim made by the Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa was not logical.

In the same press conference, Dr Mahathir’s son and PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said: “He can say whatever he likes but I think deeds will be taken more seriously than mere words coming from the Umno information chief.”

On Wednesday, news portal Malaysiakini reported Annuar as claiming that Dr Mahathir has long been rejected by Malays who support PAS and that most from the community who had backed him as prime minister only did so because of Umno.

Dr Mahathir, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for 22 years until his 2003 retirement, is currently the chairman of the opposition party PPBM and the federal opposition pact Pakatan Harapan.

BN lost its customary two-thirds parliamentary majority in Election 2008 despite retaining power. It kept hold of Putrajaya again in 2013, but failed to regain its parliamentary supermajority.