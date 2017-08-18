Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

PPBM exists to make Mukhriz PM, member claims

Friday August 18, 2017
01:17 PM GMT+8

A PPBM member complained that party is now just a platform to make Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pic) prime minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaA PPBM member complained that party is now just a platform to make Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pic) prime minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's PPBM party is now just a platform to make his son, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, the prime minister, one member complained today.

The Malaysiakini news portal reported Mohd Taufik Abas as making the allegation during a press conference here.

“[PPBM] has become a party that fights for Mukhriz Mahathir, it crusades only to make him the prime minister,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

He said he joined the party shortly after its formation as he was initially angered by Mukhriz's removal as Kedah mentri besar, but said PPBM later became an authoritarian party that expels dissenters.

MORE TO COME

