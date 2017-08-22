PPBM denies Dr M hospitalised with breathing problems

PPBM denied social media messages that its leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital Putrajaya. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has not been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hospital Putrajaya, PPBM said tonight.

The party wrote on its Facebook page to deny messages being distributed online purporting that the former prime minister suffered breathing difficulties while meeting PPBM leaders in Puchong.

“We wish to state that the message below is completely false,” PPBM said referring to the purported news alert.

The PPBM chairman has a history of heart complications and was most recently admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) last year with a chest infection.

Dr Mahathir first suffered a heart attack in 1989 and underwent a bypass operation then.

He subsequently experienced several more cardiac arrests and received a second bypass in 2007.