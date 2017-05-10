Positive sentiments towards Umno-PAS relationship in PPBM survey

The Umno and PAS relationship featured high on a list of several political scenario combinations put to 3,000 respondents in a study called ‘What Malaysia Wants?’. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKKUALA LUMPUR, May 10 ― Over one-third of Malaysians surveyed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) last year approved of cooperation between ruling Umno and its political foe PAS, according to its findings released today.

The study carried out between March and August 2016 found 38.1 per cent were fine with Umno and PAS working together while 32.6 per cent actually wanted the two rival Malay Muslim parties to merge.

“The support for these suggestions are pretty high,” according to a statement in the finding conducted by PPBM’s policy and strategy bureau prior to the official formation of the party.

The findings of the survey, which was conducted for almost six months last year, were revealed today by PPBM supreme council member Datuk Rais Hussin, who also heads the party’s Policy and Strategy Bureau.

PAS and Umno’s relationship seemingly developed further since the time when the survey was conducted, with Putrajaya paving way twice for PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s bill to increase Shariah court powers to be read in Parliament.

Both parties also joined hands during a massive protest here against the plight of Rohingyas in Myanmar late last year.