Policemen get two years’ jail, RM30,000 fine for corruption

SHAH ALAM, Feb 13 — The Sessions Court today sentenced two policemen to two years' jail and fined them RM30,000 each in default six months' jail for corruption.

Judge Asmadi Hussin imposed the penalty after finding Lance Corporal Joe Stephen, 31, and Constable Mohd Farid Che Aziz, 33, guilty of having attempted to accept a RM6,000 bribe from one Lee Yong Hock five years ago.

The policemen, attached to the Klang Selatan District Police headquarters, were charged with attempting to accept the bribe from Lee as an inducement to refrain from taking action against him as he was sought by the police and had a smuggled car in his possession.

They were charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 with having committed the offence at the parking lot of the Pandamaran police station near Klang at about 4.30am on April 3, 2012.

Section 24 of the Act provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher. — Bernama