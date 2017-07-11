Police warn SEA Games troublemakers to stay away

Special squad officers participate in a drill at KLCC yesterday. — Pictures by Azneal Ishak KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Police will not tolerate any rogue behaviour by troublemakers who intend to ruin the upcoming SEA Games.

City deputy police chief Datuk Abdul Hamid Mohd Ali issued a stern warning police will not allow any sort of disruption to the games.

He addressed this and more during a press conference after witnessing the second drill involving police special squads at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre yesterday.



Q: How will police assure the public there is nothing to fear?

A: We are prepared to face any scenario. That’s what these drills are about. The scenarios we injected into the drills are the latest form of threats around the world. A week before the games, police and military in full gear will patrol selected areas, tourist spots and throughout the games’ venues.

Q: The focus of these drills were terrorism. Is that what you are most worried about?

A: That’s because terrorism threats are common during major events. That’s why preparation is important. Exercise Rimau will allow us to learn the best way to neutralise a threat.

Q: How do you think your men did?

A: Fifty-nine senior officers, 364 officers from 23 police units were involved today (yesterday). Given the complexity of the situation, the coordination between the various units was good and the commanders did well in leading the crisis response team. I am satisfied with the overall performance. There were some minor glitches but they can be easily ironed out.

Q: Do police have the power to search and photograph people and take them away if they are believed to be creating an annoyance?

A: We have to evaluate the situation first before we react. We will handle it case by case. That being said, we will not tolerate any disruption to the games and will do whatever is necessary to stop troublemakers.

Q: Will police employ special emergency laws during this period?

A: That will not be necessary, as the existing laws will be sufficient to handle any situation.

Q: Has there been any threat so far that police have heard or received a tip-off on?

A: Nothing that is related to the games.

Q: What is your advice to the public with the games approaching?

A: If you hear of any threat or have information please channel it to the police and verify it first, instead of sharing the information. Sometime old cases tend to resurface and go viral. Naive people just share information without verifying it. This will only create unnecessary fear and panic. On our part, we will make sure we do our best as always to ensure the safety of the public.



Q: With games tickets being given out free, how will the authorities check those who are entering the stadium and what type of security measures have been taken?

A: There are adequate security measures taken but this falls under the responsibility of the National Security Council.

Similar drills are expected to held at the national stadium soon, followed by three more at KLCC, the National Sailing Centre in Langkawi and the International Endurance Park in Terengganu.

The exercises would also cover partial building collapse, explosives that might contain hazardous materials and armed militant attacks.

The SEA Games from Aug 19 to 30 will see athletes from 11 countries competing in 405 events and 38 sports.

