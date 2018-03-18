Police urged to probe Guan Eng for allegedly exploiting children using ‘ABC’ song

Two NGOs and the Penang Front Party have asked the police to investigate Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for allegedly trying to exploit children for his political interests. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 18 — Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the Penang Front Party (PFP) have asked the police to investigate Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng for allegedly trying to exploit children for his political interests.

During an officiating ceremony offering free tuition classes at the Mutiara Idaman 2 flats yesterday, the Chief Minister is alleged to have brought along a compact disc (CD) and taught the children to sing the ‘ABC’ song but said to be containing lyrics insulting the Barisan Nasional government.

PFP chairman Datuk Patrick Ooi, Penang Surplus Welfare Association chairman Sophian Mohd Zain and 1Malaysia People’s Welfare Association president Mohd Ibrahim A. Siahoo lodged police reports regarding the matter at the Northeast District Police Headquarters (IPD) here, today.

Speaking to reporters later, Ooi described Lim’s singing of the ‘ABC’ song, the lyric contents of which were seen as being sarcastic, with a group of children as insulting the Barisan Nasional government.

“Singing it is not wrong but the song is insulting to the Federal government. Lim said that because of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) all the people had to eat maggi mee and he is linking these issues to 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad),” he said.

Meanwhile, Sophian said Lim was introducing an unhealthy culture in doing so because the programme involved children and that he was exploiting children for political purposes. — Bernama