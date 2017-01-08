Police urge Kapitan Keling Mosque road bully in viral video to surrender

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 8 — Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage incident along Kapitan Keling Mosque road here that went viral on social networking site today.

Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said in the 11.30am incident, the victim, a 33-year-old man, was driving a Proton Waja on that road when suddenly the suspect on a motorcycle overtook him on the left that it almost caused an accident.

“The suspect, who was furious over the incident, ordered the driver to wind down his window but the latter refused to do so. He then hit the car’s side mirror using the helmet and broke it. He then throw a RM5 note towards the car and said it was for compensation,” he said in statement.

He said the man then kicked the driver’s door several times before threatening to beat him.

The victim, who was worried for his safety continued driving to the Central Police Station with the suspect chasing behind and at one point he fell off his motorcycle.

When bystanders tried to calm him down the suspect fled the scene while the victim who suffered loss estimated at RM1,000, lodged police report on the incident,” he said.

Police have identified the motorcyclist and urged him to surrender himself to the Northeast Region police headquarters to assist investigations. — Bernama