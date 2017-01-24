Police tracking down another pupil over revealing footage of teacher

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The police are in the midst of tracking down another school pupil in connection with the recording and distribution of a ‘revealing’ footage of a female teacher on Jan 16.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the form three pupil was believed to be from Johor.

“The student is believed to be a friend of the students involved, and we are also tracking other individuals involved in spreading it,” he told a press conference at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here today.

The seven-second footage was recorded using a mobile phone at 8.30am when the English Langauge teacher was placing a cover on a student’s table in the classroom.

On Saturday, the police identified five form three pupils in the capital who recorded and distributed the video footage. — Bernama