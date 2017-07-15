Police to submit paper to prosecution on DAP aide suspected of sexual assault

The 21-year-old student showing the black pants she was wearing on the night of the alleged assault, at a press conference. ― Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Penang police said today they will be submitting investigation papers on a DAP aide accused of molesting a college student to the public prosecutor’s office Monday.

Northeast district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said police have collected and scrutinised most of the items to be used as evidence in the case that is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty.

In a text message, he said the 21-year-old student had positively picked out the suspect during an identification parade and that police have recorded the testimonies from witnesses and the purported victim’s family.

Police have also obtained the clothing worn by the student who claimed the 50-year-old man had masturbated and ejaculated on her during the purported incident on July 6 on a dark and narrow alley beside an entertainment outlet on Beach Street in George Town.

He added that police have analysed the closed circuit television recordings from the area, though it is unclear if they have visual evidence of the sexual assault taking place as alleged.

A report by news portal Malaysiakini quoted Anuar saying: “There is a record of the suspect walking with the victim at the club. However, the exact spot where the incident took place was not covered by CCTV”.

The aide to a Penang DAP lawmaker was arrested Thursday and detained two days following a police complaint by the student who accused the man of groping her and demanding sex from her on July 6 night as she was escorting him to his car.

Police had applied to a magistrate’s court earlier today to extend his remand, but was denied.

Lawyer E. Gnasegaran who is representing the suspect, said his client has promised to cooperate with police investigations.