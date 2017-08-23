Police say man who lit himself on fire to escape detention was drunk, disorderly

IPOH, Aug 23 — A man suffered burns on parts of his body when he lit a cigarette lighter while trying to escape from police after he was detained at the Jelapang police station, here, yesterday.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief, Datuk Gan Tian Kee said in the incident at 12.22pm, police detained the 47-year-old man for causing a disturbance at the police station by struggling when he was handcuffed from behind.

“The suspect took out the lighter from his trousers pocket and lit it, causing parts of his body to be burnt before police put out the fire by using water from a nearby tap,” he said in a statement, here, tonight.

He said the suspect was then taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for treatment and police also seized a parang found on the motorcycle the suspect rode.

Gan said the incident occurred when the suspect went to the police station to lodge a report, but was advised to go home as he was in a drunken state and to return later to make the report when his condition was stable.

“However, the policeman’s words made him angry and he raised his voice and left.”

Gan said the suspect later returned to the police station and used force by pushing the policemen as well as provoking them.

“In view of his behaviour, the suspect was arrested,” he said.

Gan said the police investigation found that the suspect who was unemployed had 12 previous criminal records under the Penal Code and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 309 of the Penal Code, Section 90 of the Police Act, Section 21 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 6 of the Corrosive and Explosives Substances and Offensive Weapons Act. — Bernama