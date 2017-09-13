Police report lodged over insulting late sultan

Kedah Umno Youth chief Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin (centre) showing the police report lodged against social media users who had allegedly insulted the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, at Alor Star District Police Headquarters, September 13, 2017. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Sept 13 — The Kedah Umno Youth today lodged a police report against a social media user who allegedly posted insulting comments on the demise of Sultan of Kedah Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

The report was made at the Kota Setar police headquarters here at 12.20pm.

State Umno Youth chief, Datuk Shaiful Hazizy Zainol Abidin described the act of the individual as disrespectful.

He urged the authorities to take immediate action against the individual to prevent a recurrence.

“I notice that it has become a trend for those who made a mistake to apologise so that action will not be taken against them. But this time, no more apologies and I urge the authorities to take firm action against the culprit,” he said when met at the compound of the police headquarters.

Meanwhile in BALING, various non-governmental organisations, Village Security and Development Committees (JKKK) as well as Baling Puteri Umno lodged police reports against the same individual at the Baling police station at 2pm.

Baling JKKK permanent chairman Johari Abdul Latif said the people of Kedah were deeply hurt and outraged by the insult while its Puteri Umno permanent chairman Surina Che Mid described the act as irresponsible. — Bernama