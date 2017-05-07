Last updated Sunday, May 07, 2017 7:48 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Police remanded man who allegedly attempted to tarnish police force’s image

Sunday May 7, 2017
06:02 PM GMT+8

This picture taken in the early hours of August 21, 2013 shows Malaysian policemen checking a vehicle at a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur. Police remanded a man for ranting against the police force in a video. — AFP picThis picture taken in the early hours of August 21, 2013 shows Malaysian policemen checking a vehicle at a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur. Police remanded a man for ranting against the police force in a video. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — A man who allegedly tried to tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) by recording a video of him ranting against a traffic policeman while being escorted to the Jalan Tun H. S. Lee police station for a second breathalyser test, has been remanded for two days.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the 30-year-old suspect was remanded until tomorrow to facilitate investigations.

Yesterday, the police confirmed that the suspect, who initially failed a breathalyser test was attempting to tarnish the PDRM image by recording the video which later went viral on social media.

He was detained at a roadblock in Jalan Sungai Besi on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. — Bernama

