Police record 18 statements over alleged rape of diver

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police have recorded the statements of 18 individuals and seized the CCTV footage over a rape case involving a national woman diver. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Oct 7 — The police have recorded the statements of 18 individuals and seized the recording of a closed circuit television (CCTV) over a rape case involving a national woman diver at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex on September 26.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police had also referred to the forensic, chemist and pathologist to complete the investigation process before submitting a complete report to the Attorney-General Chambers.

“So far, only one guy (arrested). I think we can consider (him) the main suspect, but it depends on the development of our investigation. If there is a need, the police will make more arrests to complete its investigation.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation and hope the investigation papers can be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi said this when met by reporters after being conferred the award Seri Panglima Darjah Kinabalu which carries the title of ‘Datuk Seri Panglima’ in conjunction with the 64th birthday of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri, here today.

On October 2, a national diving coach was detained on suspicion of raping a woman national diving athlete at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex on September 26.

The 35-year-old national coach from China was detained after the police received a report from the victim and was remanded to help in investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code. — Bernama