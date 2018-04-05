Police ready for GE14, deputy home minister says

Nur Jazlan said that in collaboration with the various police departments as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), a task force had been set up to monitor all forms of social media. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The police officers and personnel who will be on duty during the 14th General Election have undergone intensive preparation to perform their task in an efficient and professional manner, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said about 70,000 police officers and personnel assigned for the task had undergone the preparation in terms of, among others, crisis management, election operations rooms and media management as well as physical training especially for the Light Strike Force and Public Order and Anti-Riot Unit personnel.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad (BN-Lipis) during Question Time.

Nur Jazlan also said that in collaboration with the various police departments as well as the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), a task force had been set up to monitor all forms of social media.

He said the police would act under the Sedition Act 1948, MCMC Act 1998 and Computer Crimes Act 1997 against acts of defamation and slander during the general election, besides the Election Offences Act 1954 and the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. — Bernama