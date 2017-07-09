Police: Nurse finds bomb taped to her car

SHAH ALAM, July 9 — A 27-year-old nurse went through an anxiety-filled experience after discovering that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been taped onto her car in an incident in Kapar, last night.

In the incident at about 10pm, P. Janagi heard a weird sound from the back of her car while on the way home from her place of work at a private clinic in Kapar town.

Selangor CID chief, SAC Fadzil Ahmat said Janagi then stopped at her uncle’s house in Taman Damai, Kapar to check the sound on her Proton Saga.

“Her uncle found an object which appeared to look like an explosive taped to the back bumper of the car.

“The object was still emitting a beeping sound when it was detached from the bumper. He then informed the police of the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Fadzil said a bomb disposal unit team from the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters rushed to the scene and found that the object was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He said the bomb could cause a small explosion and, possibly, death.

“The IED was destroyed on a football field near the Kapar Police Station using a bomb disposal robot at 2.30am,” he said the motive of the incident was being investigated. — Bernama