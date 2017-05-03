Police not convinced of IS terrorist Wanndy’s death, IGP says

Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi with his wife and daughter in Syria. The terrorist’s alleged death was fuelled by a Facebook post by his wife on Saturday. ― Malay Mail picSHAH ALAM, May 3 — Notorious Islamic State terrorist Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi may have staged his own death, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today.

“We are doubtful about the report (of his death) and we are still checking if he was indeed killed,” he was quoted saying by Star Online.

“There could be reasons for him to stage his own death. We know this,” Khalid said.

He also disclosed that the police had spoken to Wanndy’s family in Malacca about the matter, but still have their doubts.

The news of Wanndy’s apparent passing was fuelled by a Facebook post by his wife, Nor Mahmudah Ahmad, 28, uploaded on Saturday.

His wife, who together with him had infiltrated into Syria in January 2014, posted a status which read:

“My dear fighter, finally it’s your time to go.

“I will remain here and take care of the responsibilities you have left behind.

“Although my heart has not been as strong as I expected, I accept it as fate.”

Wanndy first gained notoriety when he and a fellow Malaysian militant, identified as Mohd Faris Anuar, were seen in an IS propaganda video in 2015, where a Syrian man was beheaded.

He is also known as a master recruiter of Asian IS sympathisers, communicating with cells scattered around South-east Asia.