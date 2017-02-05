Police nab three suspects, seize ganja worth RM470,000

The police detained three people in connection with the seizure of ganja slabs weighing 157.26kg worth RM470,000 in two separate raids in Sungai Petani and Sungai Nibong. — AFP picALOR SETAR, Feb 5 — The police detained a married couple and a man in connection with the seizure of 168 ganja slabs weighing 157.26kg worth RM470,000 in two separate raids in Sungai Petani and Sungai Nibong, Penang.

Kedah police chief Datuk Asri Yusoff said a police team nabbed the couple, aged 31 and 37, at 5.20pm on Friday after seizing 120 ganja slabs weighing 108.66kg found hidden in a car.

“To avoid detection, the suspects brought along their three children, aged between six and ten. They were heading towards Penang when the vehicle was stopped at Taman Ria, Sungai Petani,” he told a press conference here today.

Following the arrest, the police raided a house in Sungai Nibong, Penang about 11.30pm yesterday and detained a 31 year-old-man, who is the husband’s brother, after seizing 48 ganja slabs weighing 48.6kg.

Meanwhile in Seremban, the police detained five people including two women and seized assortment of drugs weighing 490.58 grammes during a raid at a house in Taman Rasa Sayang, Selaru, Kuala Pilah on Friday.

Tampin police chief Supt Hamazah Ab. Razak said the suspects, aged between 19 and 40, were picked up about 9.30am. — Bernama