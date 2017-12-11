Police nab man for obstructing, hurting policeman

ALOR SETAR, Dec 11 — The police have detained a newly-married man for allegedly obstructing and injuring a policeman who wanted to arrest his fugitive friend last night, during a wedding reception at a hotel here.

While the 38-year-old fugitive managed to escape from the long arm of the law, his 35-year-old friend may have to skip his honeymoon.

The man was picked up from his home this morning for investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

In the 10pm incident at the hotel, the suspect had hurled a drinking glass in the direction of one of the policemen who wanted to arrest the fugitive during a police operation dubbed, ‘Ops Cantas’.

“The policemen identified themselves but a group of 30 to 40 men shoved and pushed, causing the fugitive to escape,” Kota Setar police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said in a statement here today.

He said the policeman who sustained slight injuries on the left hand lodged a police report.

Mohd Rozi said initial investigations revealed the fugitive had several previous criminal records. — Bernama