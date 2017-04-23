Police nab 31 entertainment outlet patrons high on drugs

GEORGE TOWN, April 23 — A total of 31 customers of an entertainment outlet, including a civil servant, were detained after they were found positive on drugs at an Entertainment Outlet Special Operation here early yesterday.

Timur Laut District Police chief SAC Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said urine tests found the patrons, aged 18 to 46 years, who were earlier found engrossed and absorbed in dancing, were positive on morphine, amphetamine, methamphetamine and ketamin.

He said those detained comprised 19 men and 12 women, including Indonesian and Thai women (two each).

“During the raid at 4 am, they were engrossed dancing and were ‘high’. Urine tests found the 31 customers including a civil servant, positive on drugs. The man, who is an administrative assistant, is working at a government agency at the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas,” he said here today.

Mior Faridalatrash said police also seized some ketamin, ganja and ecstasy pills during the raid. — Bernama